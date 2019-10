CLEVELAND– A delivery service driver was shot on Cleveland’s east side Tuesday evening.

Officers were called to Scovill Avenue and East 55th Street, which is near East Technical High School, shortly after 5 p.m.

The Cleveland Division of Police said the 55-year-old victim was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center with gunshot wounds.

No information about a possible suspect was released.

