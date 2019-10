Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving would like to salute Father Paul Schindler as one of Cleveland's Own.

Father Schindler led the congregation at Saint Bernard's in Akron and is now serving his second Catholic mission trip to El Salvador.

In that country, he is the pastor of two parishes and oversees 39 chapels with about 140,000 parishioners.

