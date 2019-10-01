‘Bullet whizzed past the back of my head’: Officers in two cities dive for cover as suspect fires shots

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Steven Johnson says he wanted a surprise for his 27th birthday, but not the one he got.

The security officer said he was at the Shell Gas Station on Euclid Avenue in East Cleveland when someone fire multiple gun shots at him and two other security guards.

"It was my birthday and I was hoping for a surprise and this was a surprise, because I never thought anyone would fire shots at us," Johnson told Fox 8.

Johnson and his co-worker Bryant Alexander said they heard about 15 shots.

"It was coming directly towards us so me and Officer Johnson took cover, and drew our firearms," Alexander said. "We didn't know where it was coming from and we made sure the patrons inside the store were OK."

East Cleveland police officers were called to the scene and a few moments later more shots were fired.

"If I would have delayed one second more, I would have got hit because a bullet whizzed past the back of my head," Johnson said.

Officers said they believe a person in a dark gray Chevrolet Impala fired shots toward the officers and witnesses.

A short time later, Cleveland police officers were shot at by a vehicle matching the description near East 128th Street and Arlington Avenue. Cleveland Police Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said no one was injured.

The East Cleveland officers were headed to the Cleveland officers when they spotted the suspect vehicle driving with no headlights, according to the report. The officers activated their lights and sirens, but the vehicle sped away.

Sources told the FOX 8 I-Team that East Cleveland has a possible suspect in custody for questioning.