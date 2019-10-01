Bicyclist killed in Akron when driver hits him on the sidewalk

AKRON, Ohio – Akron police are searching for a driver who hit and killed a man who was riding his bike on a sidewalk.

It happened around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of East Exchange St. and South Broadway St.

The driver was headed north on S. Broadway when they left the roadway and went up on the sidewalk, according to a press release from the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The victim died at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center.

He has not been identified.

Stay with FOX 8 for more as this story develops.