Dangerous date: Woman robbed at gunpoint after meeting man from Snapchat in Akron, police say

AKRON, Ohio — Akron police are investigating after a woman claimed she was robbed while meeting a date from Snapchat.

According to the department, it happened in a parking lot of a business in the 200 block of East Exchange Street on Sunday.

The victim told officers the suspect drove her to the area of Wheeler Street and Sherman Street.

Once there, another man walked up to the passenger window, brandishes a gun and told her to get out of the car.

He reportedly took her personal items and then got into the vehicle and drove off with the suspect.

The vehicle they were driving is described as a silver Chevrolet HHR.