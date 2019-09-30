Summit County officials searching for owners of more than $3.4 million

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — Summit County Fiscal Officer Kristen Scalise is searching for the owners of more than $3.4 million in unclaimed funds.

According to a press release, a series of events are planned at Acme Fresh Market locations later this month in an effort to find them.

Unclaimed funds tables will be set up in stores from 1 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 15 through Oct. 25. Fiscal office staff will help visitors search for their name and file claim forms at participating locations.

Unclaimed funds are accumulated and owed from transactions performed at county agencies. They include overpayments, fees/costs, lost heirs accounts and sheriff sale proceeds.

In 2018, the total amount of unclaimed funds returned to citizens was about $176,900.

Unclaimed funds of $10 or more are also listed on the fiscal office website.

The list of dates for events at participating Acme locations are as follows:

Tuesday, October 15: Acme #1, 1835 W. Market St., Akron, OH 44313

Wednesday, October 16: Acme #2, 2420 Wedgewood Rd., Akron, OH 44312

Thursday, October 17: Acme #4, 116 W. Streetsboro Rd., Hudson, OH 44236

Friday, October 18: Acme #12, 2630 Bailey Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221

Monday, October 21: Acme #11, 600 South Ave., Tallmadge, OH 44278

Tuesday, October 22: Acme #6, 3200 Greenwich Rd., Norton, OH 44203

Wednesday, October 23: Acme #14, 3235 Manchester Rd., Akron, OH 44319

Thursday, October 24: Acme #18, 2147 East Ave., Akron, OH 44314

Friday, October 25: Acme #21, 3875 Massillon Rd., Uniontown, OH 44685

Anone with questions should email fiscalfinance@summitoh.net.