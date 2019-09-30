Lakeshore Boulevard closed as police investigate deadly motorcycle crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland police Accident Investigation Unit is trying to determine what caused a deadly motorcycle crash.

It happened at the intersection of E. 142nd Street and Lakeshore Boulevard around 2 a.m. Monday.

The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's name was not immediately available.

Lakeshore Boulevard is closed between E. 142nd and E. 140th Streets while investigators reconstruct the accident.

