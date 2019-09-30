Revere school district says social media threats circulating online pose no risk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHFIELD, Ohio -- Revere Local School District announced that the threats circulating on social media pose no risk.

Officials shared the update Monday afternoon after deciding earlier in the day to cancel classes for all students.

"Student safety and security are our utmost priority, and we felt this was a situation that we really needed to delve into and look into and try to get to the bottom of it," said Bath Township Police Chief Vito Sinopoli.

The Instagram post first surfaced Sunday night showing an image of two guns, one which looked like an AR-15. Officials said there was also a mention of Revere schools.

It's since been learned that the weapons photographed are actually air soft and pellet guns.

“We want to thank the police departments of Bath Township, Richfield, Copley and Akron, who all assisted the district with making sure there was not a threat to our students and staff,” said Revere Superintendent Matthew Montgomery. “We also want to thank those students and parents who followed the See Something, Say Something protocol and called the Safe Schools Helpline.”

The district said investigators have talked to those involved with the online post.

Classes will resume tomorrow as scheduled. Counselors will also be available for students.

