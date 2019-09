Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATH, Ohio -- Revere Local Schools are closed today due to "an online threat to student safety and security."

Police say an online threat was posted Sunday night by a former student. Police have been working closely with the district to investigate the matter.

The district tweeted about the incident Monday morning, saying: "The police are taking this threat seriously, and if anyone has any tips, they are encouraged to call Bath Police at 330-666-3736.