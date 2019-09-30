Record breaking temps expected for Tuesday, a rare sight for October

Posted 10:01 pm, September 30, 2019, by , Updated at 11:02PM, September 30, 2019

CLEVELAND -- Warm air surged into Ohio today and will firmly be in place for the first day of October. The record high for Tuesday is 87°F set in 1952. It is very likely we will witness a new record high established.

Is experiencing 90°F unusual in October? It’s not only unusual, it’s downright RARE. Since the weather instruments were moved to Hopkins Airport in 1938, the thermometer there hit 90°F only twice in October… both happened a LONG time ago (1939, 1946).

Right now, Woollybear  Sunday looks cool with a chance of a few showers early but dry by the afternoon for the parade. Highs should be in the upper 60s.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.