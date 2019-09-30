Record breaking temps expected for Tuesday, a rare sight for October

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Warm air surged into Ohio today and will firmly be in place for the first day of October. The record high for Tuesday is 87°F set in 1952. It is very likely we will witness a new record high established.

Is experiencing 90°F unusual in October? It’s not only unusual, it’s downright RARE. Since the weather instruments were moved to Hopkins Airport in 1938, the thermometer there hit 90°F only twice in October… both happened a LONG time ago (1939, 1946).

Right now, Woollybear Sunday looks cool with a chance of a few showers early but dry by the afternoon for the parade. Highs should be in the upper 60s.