Pumpkin Ale Fall Festival comes to Lake Metroparks Farmpark

It’s back !!!!

We used to do this event at Patterson Fruit Farm but the event started to get too big. So we have met with the great people at Lake Metroparks Farmpark and we are bringing the Pumpkin Ale Fall Festival there.

Buy tickets here!

Beer or Wine Sampling Ticket with Souvenir Glass

$30 – Early Bird (First 200 People)

$35 – General Admission (Through Sept 30)

$40 – Late Registration (Oct 1 to Oct 4)

$10 – DD / Non Drinking Ticket

Ticket Includes

Entrance to Event

12 Samples

Souvenir Glass

Live Music

Food Vendors

Outside Vendors

Event will have a choice of the pumpkin ale sampling or we will have a wine sampling option for non beer drinkers. There will be food and live entertainment as well.

Check out some of the beers being poured.

Southern Tier Pumking

Southern Tier Warlock

Southern Tier Rum Barrel Aged Pumking

Southern Tier Cold Press Pumking

Southern Tier Harvest Ale

Sibling Revelry Yet Another Pumpkin Beer

Great Lakes Nosferatu

Down East Pumpkin Cider

More coming …..

There is also a wine flight of 12 wines for our non beer drinkers.

Food will be offered and menu will be posted soon.

LIVE MUSIC

6pm – Sunset Harmony

8pm – Flannel Planet

It’s going to be an amazing night of fall fun. Don’t miss it.