Pumpkin Ale Fall Festival comes to Lake Metroparks Farmpark
It’s back !!!!
We used to do this event at Patterson Fruit Farm but the event started to get too big. So we have met with the great people at Lake Metroparks Farmpark and we are bringing the Pumpkin Ale Fall Festival there.
Beer or Wine Sampling Ticket with Souvenir Glass
$30 – Early Bird (First 200 People)
$35 – General Admission (Through Sept 30)
$40 – Late Registration (Oct 1 to Oct 4)
$10 – DD / Non Drinking Ticket
Ticket Includes
Entrance to Event
12 Samples
Souvenir Glass
Live Music
Food Vendors
Outside Vendors
Event will have a choice of the pumpkin ale sampling or we will have a wine sampling option for non beer drinkers. There will be food and live entertainment as well.
Check out some of the beers being poured.
Southern Tier Pumking
Southern Tier Warlock
Southern Tier Rum Barrel Aged Pumking
Southern Tier Cold Press Pumking
Southern Tier Harvest Ale
Sibling Revelry Yet Another Pumpkin Beer
Great Lakes Nosferatu
Down East Pumpkin Cider
More coming …..
There is also a wine flight of 12 wines for our non beer drinkers.
Food will be offered and menu will be posted soon.
LIVE MUSIC
6pm – Sunset Harmony
8pm – Flannel Planet
It’s going to be an amazing night of fall fun. Don’t miss it.