ERIE COUNTY, Ohio — A portion of state Route 2 westbound in Erie County is closed due to a fatal crash.

According to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, there was a fatal accident between Rye Beach and U.S. 250 around 5 a.m. Monday.

The detour is the Rye Beach exit to U.S. 6 west to U.S. 250 east.

There is no estimate as to when the road will reopen.