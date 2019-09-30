Missing: Lamia Gaines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help reunite missing people across Northeast Ohio with their families.

Lamia Gaines, 16, was last seen September 20 in Akron.

Lamia, a student at Firestone High School, was supposed to check in after class but never did.

She was last seen wearing black shorts, a yellow shirt, and pink FILA sandals.

Police believe she could be hanging out in the 1000 block of Hardesty Avenue in Akron.

If you know anything about her whereabouts please call Akron police.

