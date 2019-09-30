Kevin Love finds balance through travel in the offseason

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio– Kevin Love continues to channel his inner Anthony Bourdain.

If you follow Love on Instagram, then you already know he spent part of the summer jet setting with girlfriend and model Kate Bock, and occasionally their dog Vestry.

When asked about his travels during Cavs Media Day on Monday, the Cleveland forward again recited a quotation from the late celebrity chef Bourdain: “Relentlessly curious, without fear or prejudice.”

“I’ve tried to adopt that and live my life in that way. And it’s been a lot of fun,” Love said. “I think the coolest part is.. experiencing new stuff, doing stuff way out of of your comfort zone, but also, I met a lot of interesting and really cool people from different walks of life.”

Love said his favorite vacation was to Phuket, Thailand, where he went to an elephant sanctuary. He said he felt like he was a part of Bourdain’s show “Parts Unknown” while visiting the country and trying the food.

He also traveled to Antelope Canyon, Arizona and Whistler, Canada, and went rafting with Bock in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Bock was injured when their raft flipped on the rapids and had to go to the hospital. He said she’s doing fine and they laugh about it now.

“I try to be a sponge in my growth as well, whether that be on or off the floor. I think that’s the funny thing. People are like, ‘Get in the gym. Damn, stop traveling.’ But people didn’t see, you know, that I was waking up at early hours, getting my couple hours of work in, then going to see what the next adventure was that day,”

Love’s social media posts are little different from teammates Jordan Clarkson and Darious Garland, who worked out with some of the NBA’s top talent. He said what looked like weeks long trips on social media were only a few days, and he was still taking care of his mind and body.

“So many times I’ve got these blinders on where I forget that I do have this life outside of basketball. And in order to be my best self on the court, I have to find some semblance of balance,” Love said.

Fellow Cavaliers veteran Tristan Thompson was supportive of Love’s offseason, saying he deserved it.

“It was a great summer for Kevin. I thought he was working on a retirement speech,” Thompson joked.

More stories on the Cleveland Cavaliers here