I-TEAM gets inside look at how distracted drivers are spotted and ticketed by troopers from up above

CLEVELAND -- The next time you think about texting while driving or doing anything other then paying attention to the road, you may want to consider that someone could be watching you from above.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol uses an airplane to spot distracted drivers and record them before issuing a ticket.

So how exactly can they know if someone is texting?

The I-Team has learned that they look for drivers who are swerving, tailgating or showing other suspicious behavior.

Video just released shows troopers in the air radioing to patrol cars on the ground about a driver causing concern.

You can hear them say things like, "he's following too close and "he's all over the road."

Troopers tell the I-Team they are cracking down on sections of the highway known for a lot of crashes.

One of them is I-90 near the Cleveland-Lakewood border.

In recent years, we’ve reported on a trooper and Cleveland police officer being killed there.

Cuyahoga County ranks near the top in the state for crashes caused by distracted driving.