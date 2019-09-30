Green man arrested after allegedly breaking into home, getting in bed with homeowner

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — A Green man faces charges after reportedly breaking into a home and getting in bed with the homeowner.

Zachary Ciocca, 22, of Green, faces charges of burglary, criminal damaging and theft in the case.

According to a release from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, it happened at around 6:45 a.m. Sunday. Deputies were called to Town House Lane to reports of a man who broke into a residence. The man reportedly climbed through the window of a home and got into bed with the homeowner.

When the homeowner realized what happened, he told the intruder to leave. The suspect then attempted to hide in a closet inside the home. The homeowner again insisted that he leave, and the suspect subsequently fled on foot.

Ciocca was found nearby and arrested.

