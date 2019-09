EAST POINT, Ga. — A Good Samaritan who tried to stop thieves from breaking into cars at a Lowe’s in Georgia has died.

According to WSB, 44-year-old Melvin Robinson leaves behind his wife and two children.

Police said he and a friend saw the suspects and called 911 before going over to confront them. That’s when they were both shot.

The suspects took off after that and haven’t been seen since.

Robinson’s friend is still recovering from his injuries, the TV outlet reports.