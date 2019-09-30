Fox Recipe Box: Pumpkin Pancakes

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Pumpkin pancakes are perfect any time of the year, but especially in the Fall season. Lauren Fohlen from First Watch Restaurants showed Fox 8's Kristi Capel how the addition of oats, cornmeal and different seeds can elevate the flavor in an already delicious recipe.
Pumpkin Pancakes
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1/2 cup granulated sugar
- 1 tsp baking soda
- 1/4 cup rolled oats
- 1 1/2 tsp cornmeal
- 1 1/2 tsp flax seeds
- 1 tsp sesame seeds
- 3 eggs, whipped
- 1/2 cup half & half
- 1/2 cup evaporated milk
- 1/4 cup water
- 1/2 cup butter, melted and cooled to room temperature
- 1 cup pumpkin puree
- 1 tbs pumpkin pie spice
Instructions:
- In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, baking soda, baking powder, oats, cornmeal, flax seeds and sesame seeds until blended.
- In a separate, large mixing bowl; whisk together eggs, half & half, evaporated milk and water until blended.
- Slowly pour dry ingredients into wet ingredients while whisking constantly. Batter will be thick.
- Add melted, room temperature butter last, whisking until ingredients are thoroughly combined.
- Combine pumpkin puree and pumpkin pie spice in a large stainless bowl. Mix well with a wire whisk until evenly incorporated.
- Fold in Multigrain Pancake Batter.
- Pour about 1/4 cup batter per pancake onto a 375 degree preheated griddle.
- Cook for about 1 to 1 ½ minutes per side or until done.
- Turn once using the around the world method.
- When second side is cooked, flip back and serve with a scoop of whipped butter and warm syrup.