Fox Recipe Box: Pumpkin Pancakes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Pumpkin pancakes are perfect any time of the year, but especially in the Fall season. Lauren Fohlen from First Watch Restaurants showed Fox 8's Kristi Capel how the addition of oats, cornmeal and different seeds can elevate the flavor in an already delicious recipe.

Pumpkin Pancakes

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 tsp baking soda

1/4 cup rolled oats

1 1/2 tsp cornmeal

1 1/2 tsp flax seeds

1 tsp sesame seeds

3 eggs, whipped

1/2 cup half & half

1/2 cup evaporated milk

1/4 cup water

1/2 cup butter, melted and cooled to room temperature

1 cup pumpkin puree

1 tbs pumpkin pie spice

Instructions: