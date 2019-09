AKRON — It’s too hot for school.

Akron Public Schools on Monday said Firestone Park Elementary will be closed Tuesday, October 1, due to excessive heat; it’s expected to be at least 90 degrees.

The school district tweeted that the school doesn’t have air conditioning and, due to roof repairs, the school must keep all windows closed when the work is being done.

