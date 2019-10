Starting today, DoorDash will be giving away one million Big Macs from McDonald’s for just one cent.

The food delivery app is also offering a sweepstakes as part of the promotion.

Those who order a burger with their account will be entered to win a $1 million prize.

The drawing will be at random and conducted by a third party.

You must be 18 years or older to participate in the contest, which ends on Friday.

