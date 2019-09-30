× Crime Stoppers offering reward for arrest of driver who nearly killed 26-year-old woman

CLEVELAND — Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for any information leading to the arrest of the driver responsible for nearly killing a woman during a hit-and-run.

According to the Cleveland Police Department, the crash happened as 26-year-old Ayana Barkley was crossing the street by Poochie’s Deli located at 11931 Miles Avenue around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Her father, Michael Barkley, told FOX 8 that she is now in a coma in the ICU at University Hospitals.

“That driver scraped the skin off of her body, broke every bone in her body from her pelvis to her toes, and to the point where she has holes in her head, to me you are a rotten individual,” he said.

He spoke with witnesses who said the vehicle involved may be a gray or silver Ford Explorer.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463 or submit a web tip. You can remain anonymous.