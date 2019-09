Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving are saluting Bridget Ritossa as one of 'Cleveland's Own.'

Bridget is a licensed social worker and volunteers on the board of the midwest aging life care association.

She is also the owner of Careplan, a company that helps older adults in their home and out of the hospital.

