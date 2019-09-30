× Cleveland Police investigate late night shooting on Superior Avenue

CLEVELAND — Late Sunday night Cleveland police were called to Superior Avenue for reports of a shooting.

The call came in that a male had been shot at the Ohio Gas Station near the intersection of East 77th and Superior but when officers arrived there was no victim at the scene.

Police did find multiple gun shell casings in the parking lot of the gas station.

The victim was finally located several blocks away, near the intersection of Wade Park Avenue and East 81st Street.

He was transported to University Hospitals in an unknown condition.

