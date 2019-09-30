Cavs Media Day: Success won’t be measure in number of wins, says new head coach

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio– Last year was an adjustment for the Cleveland Cavaliers. After four straight years in the NBA Finals, they finished 19-63.

As Jordan Clarkson said at Cavs Media Day on Monday, there were three seasons in one: the head coach Tyronn Lue games, the interim coach Larry Drew games and the games where everyone was injured. The team will continue to seek cohesiveness as it works to combine veterans Kevin Love, Tristan Thompson and Matthew Dellavedova, rookies Darious Garland and Kevin Porter Jr., and new head coach John Beilein.

The first-year NBA coach and his young team was repeatedly asked about expectations.

“Improving daily, being at their best, showing great habits in games and practices. It won’t on number of wins. It’ll be are you seeing a steady rise in our playing,” Beilein said. “If we get better every single day, we’re going to have a heck of a year.”

Beilein, 66, comes to Cleveland from the Michigan Wolverines. With more than 40 years coaching experience, he’s got plenty left to give the game of basketball.

“He has more energy than I do. He’s always going. He’s always got something on his mind,” Larry Nance Jr. said.

“I’m excited for him. This is a new chapter for him. He’s had decades in college basketball and tons of success there, so I think for him he’s exciting for him. I think in Michigan he did everything he could do there and I think it was time for a change,” Thompson said.

The Cavs start their season in Orlando on Oct. 23, then opening night at the newly-renovated Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Oct. 26 against the Pacers.

