Browns want to hear from NFL on OBJ incident: 'I don't like seeing our guys on the ground getting choked'

CLEVELAND — As the Cleveland Browns celebrate victory Monday atop the AFC North Division, the team is still interested in hearing from the NFL about an incident Sunday involving star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

The play in question came late in the third quarter. During the play, Ravens defender Marlon Humphrey and OBJ were seen getting physical with each other. As the play came to an end, cameras showed Humphrey choking Beckham Jr. as he was laying on his back.

After the game, head official Shawn Hochuli told a pool reporter that officials on the field and in New York did not see anything on the field that rose to the level of a disqualifying foul.

On Monday, Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens was asked about discussions he had or will have with the league about the particular play.

“Here is my big deal with that: I just want to have consistency with how we are going to deal with things. That is all I am looking for. I do not want there to be a situation where… I do not like seeing our player on the field and somebody’s hands around his throat. I do not like that. I do not think that needs to be in our game,” Kitchens said. “I would be the first to say that if it was our guy doing it. I want everybody held to the same standard. That is all I want.”

After the game, Beckham Jr. told reporters he was upset that he lost his earring during the incident.

“We just need to decide what direction we want to go with that. I do not like seeing our guys on the ground getting choked,” Kitchens said.

The Browns return to the practice field on Tuesday as they get ready for another prime-time game next Monday night at San Francisco.

