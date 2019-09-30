Authorities still serching for fourth prisoner who escaped Ohio jail; three inmates in custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARY, North Carolina – Cary, North Carolina, police say three of four inmates who escaped from a Galia County, Ohio, jail were arrested without incident around 2 a.m. Monday morning.

Officials said they received information that the vehicle the fugitives may have been driving was located in the parking lot of a Red Roof Inn in Cary.

According to police, three of the four inmates were inside the vehicle and did not resist arrest. Christopher Clemente, 24, Brynn Martin, 40 and Troy McDaniel, Jr., 30 are now in jail in North Carolina and will have their first appearance Monday afternoon.

The fourth inmate, Lawrence Lee III, is still on the run. Police did perform an immediate search for Lee when they realized only three of the four fugitives were present, but did were unable to locate him.

Officials say there is not an active ground-search at the moment for Lee, but if anyone sees him they should not approach him and instead call police immediately. Police said they did not have any indication that Lee was an immediate danger to the public.

As of Monday at 10 a.m. investigators said it was unclear if the fugitives have any connection to North Carolina.