LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Ind. — Officials are trying to figure out how 16 students were accidentally¬†given insulin shots.

According to WTHR, students at McKenzie Center for Innovation and Technology were supposed to get a TB skin test, which involves an injection and wound up getting a small dosage of insulin instead.

It’s unclear what caused the error, but those students were taken to the hospital for observation.

Parents were also notified of the incident.