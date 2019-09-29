61-year-old woman killed in single car crash in Elyria Township, troopers say

ELYRIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that killed a 61-year-old woman.

According to as press release, it happened around 9 a.m. Sunday on West Ridge Road, near Stang Road in Lorain County.

Troopers said Laurie Boggs was driving northbound when she went off the road striking a ditch and culvert before overturning and hitting a tree.  She was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The preliminary investigation shows she was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be a factor.

