Sunday forecast: Patchy morning fog, temps in upper 70s

Posted 7:42 am, September 29, 2019, by , Updated at 08:29AM, September 29, 2019

CLEVELAND -- Some patchy fog is possible this morning depending on how quickly the air mass cools and/or dries out.  We cool off a little today.  It should look and feel better.

A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid to upper 70s.  With a north wind those along the lakeshore will be a tad cooler with temperatures hovering around 70 much of the afternoon.

Here's our latest FOX 8 Hour-By-Hour Forecast:

The heat is back as we kick off the work/school week.  One more shot of impressive September-October heat will give us a very good chance at seeing two new record highs before more seasonable October air returns at the end of the next work week. Right now, Woollybear Sunday – a week away! – looks cool and dry. Highs should be in the upper 60’s.

Here's our latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

Monday’s record in Cleveland 86° in 1881, Tuesday 87° in 1952. That said, if we hit our forecast highs, those records will be supplanted, but not forgotten.

