Sunday forecast: Patchy morning fog, temps in upper 70s

CLEVELAND -- Some patchy fog is possible this morning depending on how quickly the air mass cools and/or dries out. We cool off a little today. It should look and feel better.

A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid to upper 70s. With a north wind those along the lakeshore will be a tad cooler with temperatures hovering around 70 much of the afternoon.

The heat is back as we kick off the work/school week. One more shot of impressive September-October heat will give us a very good chance at seeing two new record highs before more seasonable October air returns at the end of the next work week. Right now, Woollybear Sunday – a week away! – looks cool and dry. Highs should be in the upper 60’s.

Monday’s record in Cleveland 86° in 1881, Tuesday 87° in 1952. That said, if we hit our forecast highs, those records will be supplanted, but not forgotten.

