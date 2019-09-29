× 85-year-old man with dementia reported missing from Stow found safe

STOW, Ohio — Stow police have found an 85-year-old man with dementia who was reported missing.

According to the department, Anthony Falcione was last seen leaving his home on Higby Drive around 10 a.m. Sunday.

He is driving a red 2001 Chevy S10 with OH plate number DVY7311.

Falcione is 5’6″, weighs 142 lbs., and has gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or the Stow Police Department.