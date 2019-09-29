‘She is fighting for her life’: 26-year-old woman in coma after getting run over by driver in Cleveland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland police are investigating after a 26-year-old woman was nearly killed after getting hit by a car.

It happened near Miles Avenue and East 119th Street around 2 a.m. on Saturday.

Police said Ayana Barkley was crossing the street to leave Poochie's Deli when she was run over.

Her father, Michael Barkley, said the driver kept going and hasn't been seen since.

"She faces possible amputation. She is fighting for her life. She is on life support," he said, while fighting back tears.

Michael said Ayana is in a coma in the ICU at University Hospitals with dozens of broken bones.

"That driver scraped the skin off of her body, broke every bone in her body from her pelvis to her toes, and to the point where she has holes in her head, to me you are a rotten individual," he said.

Just hours before the crash, Ayana had posted on Facebook about her daughter, who is in kindergarten, getting straight As.

Michael said she is a proud mother and a hard worker, having graduated from the University of Toledo.

She had dreams of becoming a trauma nurse on a medical helicopter and was supposed to start a new job as a trauma nurse assistant at Lake West Hospital in Willoughby on Monday.

"Justice must be found for my niece, but the most important thing is that she survives, she survives somehow by divine grace," said Ayana's uncle, Fred Barkley.

Michael said witnesses told him the vehicle involved is a silver/gray Ford Explorer. Police have not given a description.

They also mentioned that cars appeared to be chasing each other or racing, which the deli owner said isn't uncommon for that road.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is asked to call the Cleveland Police Department.

A Go Fund Me has been set up to help with Ayana's medical bills.