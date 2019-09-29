Police search for missing 73-year-old North Olmsted man

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — Police are searching for a missing man who is believed to be endangered.

According to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, Walter Kelly, 73, left his North Olmsted home on Lorain Road around 9 a.m. Saturday and never returned.

He was seen on a bus Saturday morning heading eastbound on Lorain Road.

Kelly is 5’10” tall, weighs 194 lbs and has brown hair and blue eyes. He is bald, has a long, gray beard and has a curvature of his spine that causes him to walk with his head down.

He also suffers from Schizophrenia and does not have any of his medications with him.

Officials say he was last seen wearing a gray jacket and carrying an umbrella and multi-colored shopping bag.

Anyone with information regarding Kelly’s whereabouts is asked to contact North Olmsted Police Department at (440) 777-3535 or call 911.

