Police search for missing 73-year-old North Olmsted man

Posted 8:53 am, September 29, 2019, by

Walter Kelly (Courtesy: Ohio Attorney General’s Office)

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio  — Police are searching for a missing man who is believed to be endangered.

According to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, Walter Kelly, 73, left his North Olmsted home on Lorain Road around 9 a.m. Saturday and never returned.

He was seen on a bus Saturday morning heading eastbound on Lorain Road.

Kelly is 5’10” tall, weighs 194 lbs and has brown hair and blue eyes. He is bald, has a long, gray beard and has a curvature of his spine that causes him to walk with his head down.

He also suffers from Schizophrenia and does not have any of his medications with him.

Officials say he was last seen wearing a gray jacket and carrying an umbrella and multi-colored shopping bag.

Anyone with information regarding Kelly’s whereabouts is asked to contact North Olmsted Police Department at (440) 777-3535 or call 911.

More missing persons cases, here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.