OSHP: Man severely injured after losing control of motorcycle, crashing in Summit County early Sunday morning

NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a motorcyclist drove off the road and crashed early Sunday morning.

OSHP says the accident occurred around 12:10 a.m. on Cleveland Massillon Road near Center Road in New Franklin.

The victim, a 45-year-old Barberton man, was driving a 2017 Harley Davidson, heading southbound on Cleveland Massillon Road, when he lost control of the vehicle, drove off the right side of the road and struck a guardrail. He then continued to drive off the roadway, through a wooded area; the motorcycle went airborne before landing in a field and striking a fence.

The victim was ejected from the motorcycle during the incident. Officials say he suffered serious injuries and was transported to Akron General Hospital. His condition is currently unknown.

According to authorities, the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

This incident remains under investigation.