Ohio woman catches fast food employee photographing credit card at drive-thru window

HAMILTON, Ohio — An Ohio woman says she caught a Burger King employee taking a photo of her credit card at the drive-thru window.

According to WKRC, Trisha Ryan placed a drive-thru order at the Hamilton Burger King on Wednesday. After she ordered, she drove up to the window and handed the cashier her card.

She claims the employee hesitated and looked at her card, which prompted her to watch him more closely.

That’s when the employee reportedly grabbed his phone, hovered it over the counter and snapped a photo. Ryan claims he then did “some more handwork and then he took another picture,” before handing her the receipt for her order.

“So I said, ‘Hey, I just saw you take a picture of my card.’ He’s like, ‘No, I didn’t,’ and he continued to argue with me,” Ryan told WKRC.

Ryan contacted the restaurant’s general manager who reportedly took the employee’s phone and found pictures of multiple credit cards on the device. The manager contacted police.

Hamilton Police are investigating and as of Wednesday the employee was not facing any charges. However, he is no longer employed with Burger King.

Meanwhile, police recommend that citizens watch cashiers when paying at the drive-thru. They say it’s safe to make purchases using cash or a gift card, but if you must use a credit or debit card to make sure you regularly check your bank statements.

More Burger King stories, here.