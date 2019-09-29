Local high school honors runner who died following Cleveland Marathon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio — A local high school took time to celebrate the life of one of their own Saturday.

Taylor Ceepo, 22, unexpectedly passed away while she was running in the 42nd Annual Rite Aid Cleveland Marathon.

Ceepo, who was running the half marathon, collapsed less than a mile from the finish line on May 19. She was rushed to University Hospitals, where she passed away, surrounded by her mother and boyfriend.

The medical examiner's office said the cause was sudden cardiac death in association with physical exertion, pseudoephedrine use and cardiomyopathy.

Saturday, St. Vincent-St. Mary High School honored her through prayer and a moment of silence in between the boys and girls soccer games. There was also a special tree planting in her memory.

Ceepo played soccer at STVM before graduating from Walsh University.

In addition to celebrating her life, her family and friends hope she can be remembered through a memorial fund to help other kids go to high school and college.

Continuing coverage, here.