Here’s how Cleveland Browns fans can score free curly fries from Arby’s

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns aren’t just winning games these days, they’re also helping fans score some free food.

The team took to Twitter on Sunday to promote a deal they’ve got lined up with fast food chain Arby’s.

Anytime the Browns get an interception during a home or away game this season, the next day fans can go to an Arby’s here in Northeast Ohio to pick up free small curly fries.

All they have to do is mention the interception. Fries are limited to one per person.

To see a list of all participating locations, CLICK HERE.