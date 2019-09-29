Deals, freebies brewing at your favorite chains this National Coffee Day

CLEVELAND — Sunday is National Coffee Day and there are plenty of places offering deals to hep you get your daily dose of caffeinated deliciousness.
Here’s a list of some of the deals and freebies being offered at national chains:
Barnes & Noble:
- Purchase a bakery items and receive a free hot or iced tall coffee.
Bruegger’s Bagels:
- Inner Circle rewards program members can get a free medium coffee with a purchase.
Caribou Coffee:
- Participating locations offering a medium hot coffee for $1, a medium Cold Press Black for $2 or a Nitro Black coffee for $3.
Dunkin’ Donuts:
- Offering a buy-one coffee get-one free (same size or smaller) offer to anyone who purchases a regular hot coffee at participating restaurants nationwide.
7-Eleven:
- Get any size coffee for $1 with the 7-Eleven Rewards app.
Godiva:
- Customers can get a free 12-ounce hot or iced coffee with any purchase at GODIVA Café locations Sunday.
Hardee’s:
- The fast food chain is offering one free coffee of any size or flavor with the purchase of another beverage or food item.
Instacart
- Customers who spend $15 on qualifying products will save $5 on their order, or get free delivery. You can also use the “Buy 1 Green Mountain Roasters product, Save $1” deal now through Oct. 6.
Keurig:
- Anyone named Joe, Joseph, Jo, Josephine, Joanne, or any other variation of Joe who was born National Coffee Day can enter to win a free Keurig K-Duo coffee maker and a year’s supply of K-Cup pods. Click here to register for the contest.
Krispy Kreme:
- Offering a free coffee and one Original Glazed Doughnut, no purchase necessary. At participating locations only.
Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores:
- Purchase a large 24-ounce coffee or hot beverage for $1 from Sunday and Monday, September 30. The $1 will also benefit Children’s Miracle Network hospitals.
Pilot Flying J:
- Get a free cup of any size hot or cold coffee at participating travel centers through the Pilot Flying J app.
Starbucks:
- No deals for customers, but the chain will have Siren’s Blend coffee.
Whole Foods Market:
High Brew Coffee and Whole Foods are teaming up to offer free cans of the coffee with a coupon, available here.