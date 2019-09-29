Deals, freebies brewing at your favorite chains this National Coffee Day

CLEVELAND — Sunday is National Coffee Day and there are plenty of places offering deals to hep you get your daily dose of caffeinated deliciousness.

Here’s a list of some of the deals and freebies being offered at national chains:

Barnes & Noble:

Purchase a bakery items and receive a free hot or iced tall coffee.

Happy #NationalCoffeeDay! ☕️ Get a free tall hot or iced coffee from the #BNCafe with your purchase of any bake case item! Limit 1 per customer, today only. Ask a bookseller for details: https://t.co/fHn0uYWDTX pic.twitter.com/dr9cjBcFBN — Barnes & Noble (@BNBuzz) September 29, 2019

Bruegger’s Bagels:

Inner Circle rewards program members can get a free medium coffee with a purchase.

What’s better than a bagel? A bagel and FREE coffee, that’s what! Don’t forget that all Inner Circle members receive one free cup of joe w/ purchase per day, until the 29th. (📷: lovejekeisha via IG) pic.twitter.com/j9mblK68Qm — Bruegger's (@Brueggers) September 27, 2019

Caribou Coffee:

Participating locations offering a medium hot coffee for $1, a medium Cold Press Black for $2 or a Nitro Black coffee for $3.

Today’s the day! Coffee like you’ve never coffeed before with the best deals: $1 medium black coffee, $2 medium cold press & $3 nitro! #NationalCoffeeDay pic.twitter.com/UczK9POVhD — Caribou Coffee (@cariboucoffee) September 29, 2019

Dunkin’ Donuts:

Offering a buy-one coffee get-one free (same size or smaller) offer to anyone who purchases a regular hot coffee at participating restaurants nationwide.

*Wakes up*

Me: Ahhh, I could lay in bed all day

*Sees #NationalCoffeeDay trending on Twitter*

Me: Dunkin’ here I come!! — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) September 29, 2019

7-Eleven:

Get any size coffee for $1 with the 7-Eleven Rewards app.

Whip cream, sprinkles, or just the way it is, celebrate #NationalCoffeeDay with the perfect cup of coffee YOUR WAY! Mmm… Coffee never tasted this good ☕✨ #CoffeeYourWay pic.twitter.com/vpcoIXXMoF — 7-Eleven (@7eleven) September 29, 2019

Godiva:

Customers can get a free 12-ounce hot or iced coffee with any purchase at GODIVA Café locations Sunday.

🗣 Don’t forget to head to your local GODIVA Café to celebrate National Coffee Day with us! Free coffee with any purchase through September 29th. pic.twitter.com/cuGk1hfyCR — GODIVA (@GODIVA) September 28, 2019

Hardee’s:

The fast food chain is offering one free coffee of any size or flavor with the purchase of another beverage or food item.

Instacart

Customers who spend $15 on qualifying products will save $5 on their order, or get free delivery. You can also use the “Buy 1 Green Mountain Roasters product, Save $1” deal now through Oct. 6.

Keurig​:

Anyone named Joe, Joseph, Jo, Josephine, Joanne, or any other variation of Joe who was born National Coffee Day can enter to win a free Keurig K-Duo coffee maker and a year’s supply of K-Cup pods. Click here to register for the contest.

Krispy Kreme:

Offering a free coffee and one Original Glazed Doughnut, no purchase necessary. At participating locations only.

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores:

Purchase a large 24-ounce coffee or hot beverage for $1 from Sunday and Monday, September 30. The $1 will also benefit Children’s Miracle Network hospitals.

Happy #NationalCoffeeDay! It’s a brew-tiful day at Love’s! Start or end the day with a large size of coffee for $1, and that dollar goes directly to @CMNHospitals. #MilesOfMiracles pic.twitter.com/Iug1WbJ2cx — Love's Travel Stops (@LovesTravelStop) September 29, 2019

Pilot Flying J:

Get a free cup of any size hot or cold coffee at participating travel centers through the Pilot Flying J app.

On #NationalCoffeeDay let’s all stop and realize that none of us would function like normal human beings without our morning coffee. Celebrate with a free coffee on us in the app. — Pilot Flying J (@PilotFlyingJ) September 29, 2019

Starbucks:

No deals for customers, but the chain will have Siren’s Blend coffee.

Happy #NationalCoffeeDay! You've made it clear you’d do anything for that sweet celebratory sip. ☕ Here’s to all of you who love coffee as much as we do. 💚 pic.twitter.com/iWp3BJUkag — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) September 29, 2019

Whole Foods Market:

High Brew Coffee and Whole Foods are teaming up to offer free cans of the coffee with a coupon, available here.