× Cleveland Browns take on Baltimore Ravens in first divisional match-up this season

BALTIMORE, Md. — The Cleveland Browns (1-2) face off against the Baltimore Ravens (2-1) in an AFC North showdown Sunday afternoon, with first place on the line.

The Ravens are the defending division champions and currently ranked first place in the division, followed the by Browns at second.

There are plenty of storylines when it comes to this game, including the young quarterback battle between Baltimore’ s Lamar Jackson and Cleveland’s Baker Mayfield.

Mayfield is looking to jump start the Browns’ offense, which has been choppy at best through the first three weeks of the season. However, Head Coach Freddie Kitchens says the team has been preparing well for this important match-up.

“I think we have had a good week of preparation. The attention to detail picked up a lot this week, not that it was not that way before but our scout team gave a terrific look this week,” Head Coach Freddie Kitchens said earlier this week.

Both teams enter Sunday’s game coming off of a loss. The Browns fell to the Los Angeles Rams 20-13 last Sunday while the Ravens experienced their first loss of the season to the Kansas City Chiefs 33-28.

Coach Kitchens says the team’s first divisional match-up of the season is very important.

“It is very simple. Division games count twice, really because you get the win of course, but you also hold a tiebreaker. They are more important. It goes through Baltimore because they are the last division champions. They have had a heck of year so far. They are playing very well on each side of the ball and on special teams. I do not know what there is not to like about Baltimore. They are tremendous in all areas,” said Kitchens.

Kick off is at 1 p.m. in Baltimore.

More on the Cleveland Browns, here.