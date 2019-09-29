Chance of showers Monday morning; temps to reach the 80s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- We can’t rule out a passing evening shower, which could develop ahead and along a warm front. That front lifts through our area tomorrow morning bringing our best chance of rain.

By lunch the threat is over and clouds begin to break up. A surge of summer moves in late-day. Highs will top in the mid 80s!

One more shot of impressive September-October heat will give us a very good chance at seeing two new record highs before more seasonable October air returns at the end of the work week.

Monday’s record in Cleveland 86° in 1881, Tuesday 87° in 1952. That said, if we hit our forecast highs, those records will be supplanted, but not forgotten.

Right now, Woollybear Sunday, which is a week away, looks cool and dry. Highs should be in the upper 60s.