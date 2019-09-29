‘Browns QB Graveyard’ officially closed thanks to Baker Mayfield

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — Halloween may be a month away, but some people are already decorating, including one Cleveland Browns fan who has made it a point to highlight the team’s revolving door of quarterbacks.

Tony Timoteo told FOX 8 last year that he hoped to finally close his “Browns QB Graveyard” and now it looks like he’ll have the chance to do just that thanks to the talented Baker Mayfield.

He announced on Twitter that while the graveyard is back up, it’s no longer operational.

The display has become quite the spectacle in the neighborhood and is filled with headstones of all the quarterbacks dating back to 1999.

The infamous Browns QB Graveyard and is back up but officially CLOSED thanks to @bakermayfield #Browns pic.twitter.com/VGw2HxVSAo — Browns QB Graveyard (Officially Closed) (@qb_browns) September 29, 2019