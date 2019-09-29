× Authorities searching for 4 inmates who escaped from Ohio jail after overpowering corrections officers

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Authorities are searching for four men who escaped from the Gallia County Jail early Sunday morning.

The Gallia County Sheriff says the incident happened around 12:14 a.m. after the four inmates overpowered two female corrections officers with a homemade weapon.

They forced a secured door open and escaped the jail, which is located near the Ohio-West Virginia border.

Deputies determined the men had assistance escaping from at least one person on the outside.

All of the escapees are considered extremely dangerous. They have been identified as:

Brynn K. Martin, 40: Martin is 5’7” tall, weighs approximately 170 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Christoper M. Clemente, 24: Clemente is 6’1” tall, weighs approximately 165 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Troy R. McDaniel Jr., 30: McDaniel is 5’11” tall, weighs approximately 157 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Lawrence R. Lee III, 29: Lee is 5’9” tall, weighs approximately 187 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees these inmates or has information regarding their whereabouts is asked to call 911.

According to WCMH, there have been multiple inmate escapes at the Gallia County Jail in the past few months. One of the inmates that escaped Sunday morning had previously escaped custody earlier this month.

Sherriff Matt Champlin says he will hold a press conference regarding the escapees and other issues that have been plaguing the Gallia County Jail at the Gallia County Court House Sunday beginning at 3 p.m.