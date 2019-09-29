7-year-old Pennsylvania girl holds cupcake stand, raises nearly $3K for K9 officer

NATRONA HEIGHTS, Pa. – A 7-year-old Pennsylvania girl held a cupcake stand and raised almost $3,000 for her local police department’s K9 officer.

According to KDKA, Kaley Balestine loves helping police officers. So, Saturday night she set up a cupcake stand at a sports bar and grill in her community.

Jamie Balestine shared photos of Kaley’s endeavor with FOX 8.

Kaley ended up raising a total of $2,889 for New Kensington Police Department Officer Joe Martino and his K9 Deuce.

However, this is not the first time she has raised money for Pennsylvania law enforcement, the news outlet reports. Kaley’s fundraising efforts began in 2017 after 25-year-old New Kensington Office Brian Shaw was shot and killed.

She was reportedly inspired to raise money for K9 Deuce when she learned he came from the Shaw Foundation.

Additionally, she previously raised $20,000 for the Harrison Police Department.