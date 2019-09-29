26-year-old woman struck by hit-and-run driver while crossing street in Cleveland’s east side

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a hit-and-run driver this weekend.

According to police, the 26-year-old pedestrian was hit Saturday around 2:17 a.m. in the 11900 block of Miles Avenue.

Officials say she had been at Poochie’s Deli and was crossing Miles Avenue, from north to south, when the vehicle struck her. The vehicle did not stop and the driver continued driving westbound down Miles Avenue.

The pedestrian suffered severe trauma and is confined at University Hospitals for treatment. Her condition is currently unknown.

This is a developing story. FOX 8 will provide more details as they become available.