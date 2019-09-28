× Welcome home, Cleveland fans! Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse holds grand opening

CLEVELAND — The doors are opening at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse! The newly-transformed arena is having its celebratory “Welcome Home” Grand Opening Saturday.

The new Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse features more space, amenities and more food and beverage options that are intended to bring a new energy, excitement and efficiency to the fan experience.

To commemorate the completion of the arena’s two-year transformation officials will cut a 216-foot ribbon, opening the doors, at 10:30 a.m. The official ribbon cutting will take place outside in front of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse’s new glass atrium on the corner of Huron Road and E. 4th Street.

This will be followed by a free day-long public open house until 7 p.m. Tickets are required and available here.

Visitors can check out the 42,530 square foot, eight story glass atrium, a first-of-its-kind 360-degree power portal led tunnel and flex walls featuring the Cavs Wall of Honor, Hello Cleveland Wall and the Cavs and Monsters Championship Walls.

Attendees can also check out all 8 social destinations and neighborhoods that feature an assortment of restaurants and beverage spots, including Saucy Brew Works, Flour Pizza Co., Symon’s Burger Joint, Bell’s Brewery and other eateries featuring local chefs.

You can also check out the Overlook Bar, which features a great view of the Cleveland city skyline, and the Budweiser Brew House, which is a standing room only destination that provides an open view to the arena bowl.

Additionally, everyone attending the open house will receive a commemorative Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Grand Opening laminated ticket and lanyard.

Cleveland Cavaliers CEO Len Komoroski, select Cavs members and dignitaries, Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson, Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish, Congresswoman Marcia Fudge and Quicken Loans CEO Jay Farner are expected to attend Saturday’s festivities.

More on Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, here.