Texas school bus driver praised after cutting grass at vacant home so students don’t have to wait in weeds

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — A Texas school bus driver is getting praise from across the nation after the district shared a photo on social media depicting just how much he cares about his students.

Copperas Cove Independent School District posted a photo of Jerry Martin mowing a tree lawn to Facebook on Wednesday.

The district explained Martin didn’t want his students to stand in weeds while they wait for the bus, so he took it upon himself to cut the grass at one particular stop. The yard he cut is reportedly not being maintained because the home is vacant.

The photo has received over 1,700 likes and been shared almost 500 times. Many social media users have commented on the post, thanking Martin his dedication and for going above and beyond the expectations of his job.