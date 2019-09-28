× Target hosting free ‘Paw Patrol’ trick-or-treat event

CLEVELAND — Attention parents: Target is having a Paw Patrol Halloween event your little ones are sure to love.

The free event is taking place Saturday, October 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at participating Target locations.

Kids are invited to dress in Halloween costumes and go trick-or-treating through the store. They’ll even get to watch an exclusive episode of “Paw Patrol.”

There will also be giveaways, while supplies last, and lots of fun.

Click here to learn more about the event and find a participating Target store near you.

