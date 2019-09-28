Target hosting free ‘Paw Patrol’ trick-or-treat event

BROOKLYN, NY - SEPTEMBER 17: Characters Chase and Marshall of Paw Patrol attend Nickelodeon's 13th Annual Worldwide Day Of Play at The Nethermead, Prospect Park on September 17, 2016 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)

CLEVELAND — Attention parents: Target is having a Paw Patrol Halloween event your little ones are sure to love.

The free event is taking place Saturday, October 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at participating Target locations.

Kids are invited to dress in Halloween costumes and go trick-or-treating through the store.  They’ll even get to watch an exclusive episode of “Paw Patrol.”

There will also be giveaways, while supplies last, and lots of fun.

Click here to learn more about the event and find a participating Target store near you.

