Saturday Forecast: Showers, warm temps

CLEVELAND — Showers around Saturday. They will likely be scattered this morning and somewhat hit-and-miss more so this afternoon. Between 3-7 p.m. a few thunderstorms will develop along the front. An isolated severe thunderstorm is possible with damaging winds the main threat. Stay tuned. Note that the air dries out and cools off a little on Sunday (our pick day for the weekend).

One more shot of impressive September-October heat will give us a very good chance at seeing two new record highs before more seasonable October air returns at the end of the next work week.

