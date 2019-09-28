Saturday Forecast: Showers, warm temps

Posted 7:37 am, September 28, 2019, by , Updated at 07:54AM, September 28, 2019

CLEVELAND — Showers around Saturday. They will likely be scattered this morning and somewhat hit-and-miss more so this afternoon.  Between 3-7 p.m. a few thunderstorms will develop along the front.  An isolated severe thunderstorm is possible with damaging winds the main threat.  Stay tuned.  Note that the air dries out and cools off a little on Sunday (our pick day for the weekend).

Here's a look at our FOX 8 Hour-By-Hour Forecast:

One more shot of impressive September-October heat will give us a very good chance at seeing two new record highs before more seasonable October air returns at the end of the next work week.

Here's our latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

Latest forecast information, here.

