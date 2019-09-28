Santa Barbara Zoo says goodbye to 48-year-old elephant named ‘Little Mac’

SANTA BARBARA, Cali. — The Santa Barbara Zoo is mourning the loss of one of their animals: a 48-year-old elephant.

According to a Facebook post, Little Mac was humanely euthanized earlier this week after being put on hospice.

“As a geriatric elephant, Little Mac had been dealing with age-related issues for years; however, her condition deteriorated dramatically in the last few weeks. The Zoo team worked tirelessly with outside vets and experts to treat her condition, but Little Mac’s health declined beyond the help of any medical treatments,” the zoo explained.

They have been keeping a close eye on Little Mac since she lost her companion, Sujatha, back in 2018.

“Little Mac and Sujatha had been a part of the Santa Barbara community for almost 50 years. They’ve been important ambassadors for their wild counterparts, providing invaluable education, connection, and joy to every person who met them,” said the zoo. They ended their Facebook post by thanking everyone in the community for their support.