Police arrest seven teens in connection to fatal stabbing of 16-year-old boy in New York

As his family prepared for 16-year-old Khaseen Morris’ funeral Saturday, police announced the arrests of seven more teens in connection with his fatal stabbing, which onlookers recorded and shared on social media.

Khaseen was killed in a fight in a strip mall near Oceanside High School on September 16. Tyler Flach, 18, was charged with second-degree murder.

Saturday morning, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran identified the new seven suspects as:

Haakim Mechan, 19

Marquis Stephens Jr., 18

Javonte Neals, 18

Taj Woodruff, 17

Sean Merritt, 17

Two male juveniles, both 16

All are from Long Beach, New York, and will be charged with second-degree gang assault, Curran said. They were expected to be arraigned later Saturday.

Nassau County Police Detective Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick said they are not known to be members of any gang, and more charges are possible.

Proseuctors don’t know yet if the minors will be charged as adults, Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said.

Police allege that a group of 50 to 70 teenagers looked on as Khaseen was assaulted and stabbed in the chest during a “prearranged” fight over a girl.

Some took out their phones and documented the fight on social media, but no one stepped in to help Khaseen, who died from his wounds after being taken to the hospital, Fitzpatrick said last week.

A GoFundMe account has been set to assist Khaseen’s family with funeral expenses.