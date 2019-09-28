Pleasant weather for Sunday; some showers expected next week

CLEVELAND— Overnight lows will drop to around 58-62 degrees.

Some patchy fog is possible overnight depending on how quickly the air mass cools and/or dries out.

The air actually does dry out and cool off a little on Sunday. It should look and feel better.

One more shot of impressive September-October heat will give us a very good chance at seeing two new record highs before more seasonable October air returns at the end of the next work week.

Right now, Woollybear Sunday – a week from tomorrow – looks cool and dry. Highs should be in the upper 60s.

Monday’s record in Cleveland: 86° in 1881; Tuesday: 87° in 1952. That said, if we hit our forecast highs, those records will be supplanted, but not forgotten.

